Senior C&I Engineer

The Role:
Effectively interfaces with other functional engineers on the delivery of the C&I aspects of a multi-function project.
Leads team of C&I designers to deliver assignments
Manages own personal development
Business Impact
? Financial responsibility for small single function C&I Projects.
? Fee earning role with utilisation target.
? Basic or Intermediate contract Manager on some C&I jobs
? Ensures that C&I deliverables are checked and approved, fit for purpose and in line with all applicable design codes and specifications.
Customer
? Interfaces with client to understand job requirements and communicates proposed solutions.
? Shapes and aligns functional offer to best meet customer need
? Manages relationships with client at operational level during specification and delivery of the job
? Business development - proposal development on single function jobs
? Assists EC&I Manager to develop product offering in C&I area
? Management of a team of C & I designers - responsible for team technical standards and delivery
? Aware of current and developing technical standards and legislation
? Developing the delivery programme and resourcing requirement for C&I aspects of projects.
? Managing team of designers to meet the C&I Programme and man-hour budget.
The Company:
Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
? Degree qualified with a minimum of 5 years working as a process engineer in a process industry, including Chemicals and Oil & Gas. Sector knowledge to include Oil & Gas, Power and Chemical.
? Experienced functional practitioner with experience of DCS, ESD, F&G and field instrumentation
? Team player with the ability to network and build relationships both internally and externally.
? Knowledge of and experience in UK and European regulations relevant to C&I services.
