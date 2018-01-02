Senior C&I Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Effectively interfaces with other functional engineers on the delivery of the C&I aspects of a multi-function project.

Leads team of C&I designers to deliver assignments

Manages own personal development



Business Impact

? Financial responsibility for small single function C&I Projects.

? Fee earning role with utilisation target.

? Basic or Intermediate contract Manager on some C&I jobs

? Ensures that C&I deliverables are checked and approved, fit for purpose and in line with all applicable design codes and specifications.



Customer

? Interfaces with client to understand job requirements and communicates proposed solutions.

? Shapes and aligns functional offer to best meet customer need

? Manages relationships with client at operational level during specification and delivery of the job



? Business development - proposal development on single function jobs

? Assists EC&I Manager to develop product offering in C&I area



? Management of a team of C & I designers - responsible for team technical standards and delivery

? Aware of current and developing technical standards and legislation

? Developing the delivery programme and resourcing requirement for C&I aspects of projects.

? Managing team of designers to meet the C&I Programme and man-hour budget.



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Degree qualified with a minimum of 5 years working as a process engineer in a process industry, including Chemicals and Oil & Gas. Sector knowledge to include Oil & Gas, Power and Chemical.

? Experienced functional practitioner with experience of DCS, ESD, F&G and field instrumentation

? Team player with the ability to network and build relationships both internally and externally.

? Knowledge of and experience in UK and European regulations relevant to C&I services.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.