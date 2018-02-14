Senior Civil Engineer

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $55 to $65 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 634742 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Applies sound and diversified knowledge of engineering principles and practices.



• Makes independent decisions on engineering problems and methods that are recognized as authoritative and have an important impact on engineering activities.



• Uses advanced techniques and the modification and extension of theories, principles and practices to solve problems.



• Acts as internal consultant to engineers and technical staff.



• As individual researcher or staff specialist, carries out complex novel assignments requiring the development of new or improved techniques and procedures.



• May represent Company in outside discussions and technical forums.



• Becomes thoroughly familiar with codes, client and project specific specifications, procedures, vendor data, general arrangements and other requirements.



• May be assigned to organize design effort on a particular building, structure, or area.



• Coordinates with counterparts in other departments as needed keeping lead engineer informed.



• Performs computer and possible manual design.



• Provides sketches for drafting, complete with respect to details requiring engineering input.



• Follows up closely with drafting/design to resolve questions and ensure adequacy of content in the final drawing.



• Performs other duties as assigned by lead such as specifications material requisitions, checking of calculations, drawing recheck, review of steel shop details, etc.



• Through lessons learned on projects, provides input to Department Quality Program, Standards and Procedures.



• Provides overall supervision.



• Organizes work to comply with project requirements.



• Prepares and updates the Department Design Basis for a project.



• Prepares material requisitions and technical input to subcontract packages.



• Analyzes and approves EA/QA's.



• Maintains a copy of the relevant sections of the project estimate and generates change notices.



• Assigns all engineering work including checking of calculations; reviews engineering sketches.



• Checks drawings for conformity with design requirements. Stamps drawings as required.



• Ensures that drawing recheck is performed.



• Reviews other disciplines and vendor print inter-squad drawings.



• Reviews and helps update drawing schedule. Makes man-hour forecasts.



• Saves original calculations and soils report for Department files.



• Assigned as a lead engineer on a small project or sub-project area.



Knowledge, Experience and Skillset Required:



Must have strong civil experience in land development, earthwork, erosion control, drainage etc



• Bachelor Degree in Civil/Structural Engineering



• Licensed Professional Engineer (by exam).



• 7 to 12 plus years of experience







