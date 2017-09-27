Senior Civil / Structural Designer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler continued is currently recruiting for a Civil and Structural Designer to execute structural design and draughting activities within budget and schedule and work within our Engineering Team.

The contractor is required in our Reading office for an initial period of 6 Months.

Key responsibilities

* Prepare structural drawings and designs from agreed work scopes with minimum input from engineering personnel* Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract* Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance* Carry out work in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler and project Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Maintain required technical quality of work* Keep up to date with technical developments, national and international standards and legislative requirements related to discipline workscope* Maintain filing system* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project

Experienced designer with sound technical background and strong knowledge of manual and CAD draughting techniques

Conversant with codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation applicable to draughting function

Conversant with company quality control assurance requirements applicable to draughting function

Able to create base design drawings / models from agreed workscope with minimal input from engineering personnel

Ability to accept delegated responsibility and control budgets for delegated tasks

Computer literate (database / spreadsheets)

Able to provide draughting checking function as directed by lead designer

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 55 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.