About the Role:

Wood is currently looking for a Senior Civil Structural Engineer to work on the engineering and project management services for Marjan Gas Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood [Formerly Amec Foster Wheeler] to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Analyze and design steel and concrete structures to various International & Company codes and standards (e.g. European, American, British, Shell, Aramco, etc.)* Analyze and design structure and equipment foundations to static and dynamic loading* Analyze and design using engineering software such as STAAD.Pro, Foundation 3D, Matt 3D, etc.* Prepare Basis of Design, Material Specifications, Material take offs, Scopes of Work, Technical reports, Inter discipline design coordination and supervision* Prepare design calculations for steel and concrete structures* Prepare seismic design and design to extreme wind loads* Develop design sketches and pass relevant information to designers as required on assigned projects* Liaise with Designers in the preparation of CAD drawings, typically using, Microstation, Smartplant 3D, AutoCAD, PDMS, PDS, etc.* Liaise with other disciplines to accommodate their requirements* Liaise with Designers in the preparation of structural and foundation drawings and details* Provide technical support to other members of the team* Support development of lessons learned database and ensure all work to be carried out with a positive attitude towards safety, both in design and in the office environment

* BS in Civil Engineering with 12 plus years' minimum industrial experience and minimum 3 years as Senior or Lead Discipline Engineer position* The candidate will have considerable experience in Civil Engineering, especially in the Oil and Gas industry* Candidate will have a range of technical abilities, from the use of engineering and design software such as STAADPro / GTSTRUDL, through to understanding of topographical, geophysical and geotechnical issues* Be familiar with and able to work with Smart Plant Review (SPR), or any other forms of software unsupervised to review engineering progress* Candidate will have a full understanding, from their experience, of thought processes for green field and brownfield sites and the implication on the engineering of both* Candidate will be Civil focused, but have a capacity to support associated disciplines, such as, but not exclusively, Architectural and Building Services. There will be a point of reference back to the Core Team in Reading, who can seek support from the department Chief Engineers as appropriate* Previous Aramco or GCC region experience will be preferred

