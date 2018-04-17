About the Role:

Role Overview:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Senior Commercial Administrator to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen on a permanent staff basis.

Key Responsibilities:

* Maintain and promote a safe working environment.* Ability to supervise a small commercial team* Undertake commercial and contractual administration of relevant project in accordance with all relevant WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures and in line with the terms of the contract* Responsible for development and submission of project client invoice in accordance with terms and conditions of the contract, this task involves a detailed understanding of the project WBS in order to allocate invoiced costs to the correct asset and specific job.* Ensure that payments to WorleyParsons are made in accordance with the terms of the contract.* Responsible for preparing monthly profit and loss statement for the project including making and justifying cost and turnover accruals, providing variance analysis to forecast and updating forecast on a monthly basis* Responsible for providing Project Commercial Team Lead detailed information on the margin by cost type on a monthly basis.* Submission of variations, contract amendment requests and claims in accordance with contract requirements* Administration of KPI scheme in accordance with terms of contract.* Build-up of revised contract rates and prices.* Agreement of final accounts and close out of contracts in accordance with contract requirements.* Produce monthly and quarterly commercial information for management reports* Assist subcontracts engineer where required in placing subcontracts and call offs and assist in reviewing and negotiating subcontract terms and conditions

Role Requirements:

* Demonstrable experience in similar role.* Self-starter with proven track record of delivery, continual improvement with the ability to work to tight and challenging deadlines* Must have a proactive approach and be able to develop appropriate solutions to project challenges* University graduate with one of the following qualifications is desirable but not essential, quantity surveying, law, business studies, accounting and finance or other appropriate discipline* Membership of a professional institution (e.g. RICS, CIMA) desirable however not absolutely essential* Maintain confidentiality at all times* Experience of using Oracle based financial system* Firm Understanding of the terms and conditions of OCA