Senior Consultant - Asset Integrity & Reliability

? Provide consultancy in relation to oil and gas industry Asset Management System (AMS) and Operational Excellence (OpEx).

? Provide technical and technology solutions: deliver technical advice in process control and plant automation, process safeguarding system, custody transfer system, Quality Measuring Instrument, field instrument and FieldBus® and control valve, etc.

? Lead multidiscipline Safety Instrumented Level study (SIL Study) and SIF Life Cycle Management (Safety Instrumented Function): Facilitate SIL study and produce study report according to IEC61508/ 61511.

? Provide technical knowledge enhancement and deliver training course covering process control and process safeguarding, custody transfer, field instrument, control valve as well as instrument management system and instrument engineering, design and selection.

? Provide project engineering and project management service.

? Provide technical presentation or presentation to public regarding instrument and process control, reliability and integrity management system.



?Bachelor Degree or higher in Instrumentation/Electrical Engineering or related discipline.

? At least 10 years work experience in asset integrity and reliability management system, including maintenance and operation.

? In-depth knowledge and hand on experience with refinery/petrochemicals process unit and control system is required, e.g. field instrument, custody transfer, control and safeguarding system, field bus wireless system.

? Fluent English in oral, writing and reading.

? High communication skill both in oral and writing format.

? International working exposure is a plus.



