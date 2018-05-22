About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Continuous Improvement Specialist, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Contribute to developing an integrated site/plant/facility/function

CI deployment plan and lead its execution ultimately linked to the business strategy and results, and founded on the key projects identified for driving cultural change in Improvement Plan.

Lead projects as a project manager, advisor, coach or trainer

Participate in CI workshops, steering teams, ensuring compliance with RDS CI Standards, etc.

Coach CI champions and project managers with simple, practical approaches to deliver CI and other Process Improvement and Cost Reduction programs.

Develop CI capability more broadly through selected Change Agents and Improvement networks / programs, Facilitate Teamwork (Cross functional Project Teams) and deliver CI workshops and targeted learning interventions to address specific problems/skills gaps.

Lead the trainings with the support of CI Coaches and/or the CI Centre of Expertise

Support leadership alignment and drive CI behaviour for leaders

Drive End-to-end process thinking and ways of working

Develop strong examples of business performance improvement success to be shared across the organisation and create a stepping-stone to expand CI activities to the next level.

Qualifications & Experience

Experienced Lean Master or certified Six Sigma BB (minimum)

Well-developed coaching skills of line managers and process workers

Kaizen Facilitation experience

Understanding of how to build sustainable change in organisations through Lean Management (e.g. Toyota Production System principles)

Self-starter and skills to become effective very quickly in a complex environment

Excellent communication and engagement skills

Ability to deliver work Oil and gas sector preferred but not essential.

Contract position

Contract position

