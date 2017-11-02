About the Role:

The Role:

Position Title: Senior Contract Administrator



Department: Back Office



Reports To: Back Office Supervisor`



Primary Responsibilities



The Senior Contract Administrator's task is to ensure consistent management of all proposals and contracts. This generally includes oversight of the contract management process, as well as development of specific standards for bidding and submission, contract negotiations and document management. The Senior Contract Administrator's role in the contract development process requires close collaboration with various departments, including Front Office, account management, business operations and finance.



Skill Profile



? Degree in Business Administration preferred or equivalent experience

? Prior work experience in a contract management role, such as purchasing or contracting in an Oil and Gas Company (preferred involved in cargo purchases/sells)

- Minimum of five years upstream contract oil and gas experience

? Experience in applying organizational standards when developing requests for proposals, negotiating terms and drafting contracts

? Knowledge of oil and gas drilling and production operations

? Working knowledge of business and contract law

? Working knowledge of maritime, Louisiana and Texas law

? Strong contract language writing and comprehension skills

? General knowledge of procurement policies and procedures



Communication Areas



Interact with staff, contractors, attorneys, technical personnel and management to insure accurate and timely processing of Master Service Agreements.



Detailed Responsibilities - Special Project

* Develop standard templates for contracts Domestic Crude, International Cargos, pipeline transactions (differentiating Incoterms)

* Ensure that contracts and proposals are properly entered into organizational databases and securely maintained and contracts are issued daily in a timely manner. Draft contractual provisions based on strategy discussions, senior management input, and organizational needs and expectations.

* Manage organizational contract development and management activities, and enforce organizational principles of integrity and compliance.

* Perform appropriate clinical, administrative and operational research to support proposal and contract development.

* Conduct contract strategy meetings to identify issues and client requirements, facilitate pricing discussions, and obtain senior management input on timelines and deliverables.

*

* Assure accuracy and appropriateness of contract text and attachments.

* Serve as primary organizational contact during contract negotiations. Prepare and submit Master Service Agreements for approval.

* Seek advice and counsel from the Legal Department when required.

* Obtain necessary approvals to non-standard contract language.

* Counsel client personnel on contract matters.

* Ensure all activities are performed in fiscally and legally responsible manner.

* Other tasks and duties as directed by the Supervisor and Back Office Manager.



