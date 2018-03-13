Senior Contracts Engineer (12 Month Contract)

About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Senior Contracts Engineer to provide contractual and commercial support to Project teams on a 12 month Fixed Term Contract.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Senior Contracts Engineer will be required to provide support and assist the Commercial Team Lead, whilst providing guidance to the Commercial Team on contractual and commercial issues.

The role will also involve assisting Project Manager and Project Accountant with the project cost report and forecast, completing the monthly Project Report and compiling sales invoices in accordance with the Main Contract.

Additional duties include:

* Identify goods and services to be procured for a project in conjunction with Project Manager, Senior Project Engineer and Buyer and populate a Subcontract and Procurement Plan* Interface with other departments to develop scopes of work for inclusion in Invitation to Tender (ITT) documents* Responsible for commercial and contractual aspects of tendering, evaluating, negotiating, awarding and managing all subcontracts and major purchase orders ensuring the necessary main contract flow downs are incorporated* Checking of subcontractor invoices prior to approval by Project Manager. Negotiate any disputes on the invoices and identify whether or not they are rechargeable to the Client* Facilitate project bonds, guarantees and insurances required from subcontractors where applicable* Responsibility for negotiating Variation Requests received from Subcontractors with the assistance of the project team where required, execution of all Subcontractor Variation Orders and maintaining the subcontract variation register. Raise Variation Request to Client on a back to back basis where applicable* Compile and negotiate contractual claims with assistance from the Commercial Team Lead should they arise* Settle final account with Subcontractors and ensure completion certificates are fully executed where applicable

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants should be educated to degree level, preferably with a Law, Business or Quantity Surveying qualification or relevant experience and possess considerable work experience as a Contracts Engineer within the Oil & Gas, Construction & Civil Engineering or Renewable industries.

Considerable contractual knowledge and analytical skills is required along with relevant experience of qualification of contract and commercial documentation, negotiating, cost forecasting and reporting.



Experience of managing both LOGIC and FIDIC based contracts and translating such contracts into appropriate subcontracting arrangements is preferred.



