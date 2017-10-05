Senior Contracts Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Contract Engineer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Ensure accomplishment of duties delegated by the project procurement manager* Promote effective communication and relationships with all other interfacing disciplines in carrying out the assigned duties* Formulate and agree with the various task force members the contracting strategy and the contracting plan* Gather appropriate information for pre-qualification of contractors. Carry out pre-qualification of contractors. Deliver clear, concise and appropriate pre-qualification evaluation reports* Produce and deliver standard contracting plans, and produce standard ITB packages and manage tenders up to award of contracts* Evaluate contractor exceptions to terms and conditions of contract. Use appropriate evaluation structure to facilitate analysis and evaluation of basic contractor submissions to produce clear and concise tender evaluation reports for approval* Prepare and control tender / contract documents to be used for the selection and appointment of contractors for work or services* Award and administer contracts. Maintain a basic knowledge of construction and engineering processes, and types of contractor* Carry out continuous analysis of schedule, identify trends, issues and risks to the project and provide recommendations relating to basic contract changes and claims. Participate in any commercial negotiation for claim settlements or dispute resolution proceedings offer appropriate mitigation* Ensure that contractor's bonds and insurances are in force* Prepare and execute amendments to contracts as necessary* Establish operational interface with contractors to ensure that FWAPEC's affairs are conducted in a professional and businesslike manner* Undertake administration of construction and services contracts in accordance with applicable FWAPEC and project requirements, systems, procedures, budgets and schedules* Assess the manpower and other resources required to execute the work-scope contained within the project and control / monitor expenditure* Execute work in accordance with current Procurement department procedures and work practices

Skills / Qualifications

* 10 to 15 years' working experience in the related field specialising in Engineering - Oil / Gas, Quantity Surveying or equivalent* Record of skills training appropriate for Engineering or Construction sectors* Post-graduation work experience in a relevant sector of the construction industry* Commercial awareness, preferably with some familiarity with contract forms and tendering processes* Have detailed working knowledge of the commercial aspects of construction contracts. Understands and can evaluate complex commercial submissions* Work positively with clients, contractors, engineers, and management and be able to effectively communicate with all interested parties* Degree qualification required