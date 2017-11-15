About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Senior Contracts Engineer to provide contractual and commercial support to the Assets & Services Team and the Commercial Department.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Senior Contracts Engineer will take responsibility for reviewing any major commercial or contractual risks or issues raised within Assets & Services and develop strategies as appropriate to mitigate Company exposure.

Working with key internal stakeholders to understand the business needs for new assets (strategic projects), to coordinate input and present a business case for securing them, the successful candidate will be involved in supporting the planning delivery and commissioning of these strategic projects, ensuring commercial governance, budgets and schedules are maintained.Other duties include:* Highlighting and informing the business of the need for short term chartered vessels which will include liaising with the operations department and vessel assurance team* Assisting the Director Service Delivery in evaluating all opportunities for the Assets and recommending to the business the optimum asset deployment to ensure best returns to the business* Provide support and guidance and work closely with the Assets & Services team to provide guidance on contractual and commercial matters* Effective and robust daily management of existing charter party agreements ensuring Company risks are mitigated and best position achieved* Tender, negotiate, award and thereafter manage drydock contracts