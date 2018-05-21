Senior Controls Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Salary £45k plus enhancements



The key aspects of your role would be to:



* Work with clients to identify solutions appropriate to them.

* Capture customer requirements and produce appropriate levels of design specifications.

* Develop Test Strategies and produce Test Specifications.

* Configure control systems (SCADA and PLC).

* Investigate and resolve problems with control and safety systems.

* Give clear, effective presentations to customers on status of their work.



To succeed in this we expect you to have good analytical and problem-solving ability and be someone who is:

* readily able to capture information, analyse it, and articulate an appropriate solution;

* capable of communicating clearly both in written and interactive form;

* self-motivated and self-sufficient working away from the office;

* a person who interacts well with others in a manner that instils confidence;

* able to lead a small team, including mentoring others to help them grow in their roles;

* confident and calm under pressure, and not afraid to admit mistakes;

* disciplined to deliver technical requirements while achieving time and budget constraints;

* able to balance multiple pieces of work to ensure that all are progressed as expected.



As for your qualifications and experience, we are looking for a good selection of the following:

* degree/ HND in an engineering subject;

* proficient in Microsoft Office products;

* proficient in a range of PLC and SCADA products with good knowledge of both hardware and software;

* experienced with panel design, including electrical aspects; ability to use AutoCAD desirable;

* proficient in functional safety and familiar with IEC 61508;

* good knowledge and understanding of upstream oil and gas;

* medically fit and certified to work offshore UKCS.



This is a fantastic opportunity to secure a role with a well-respected UK company where you will be rewarded with a competitive salary and benefits package. If you would like to share in our ongoing success, apply with your CV for immediate consideration.



Our benefits include a competitive salary, company bonus scheme, 25 days holiday + bank holidays, an attractive pension, life cover, employee referral bonuses, childcare vouchers and more.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft''s services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of managing your application.