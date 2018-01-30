About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking for a Senior Corrosion Engineer to join their team in Aberdeen on a contract basis.

Role Overview

* Provide corrosion engineering support consistant with operational requirements* Provide technical support to RBA expert group sessions* Manage the ACET and MCDR databases* Assist in maintaining the suite of corrosion management documents* Provide monthly corrosion management updates and annual reviews

Key Responsibilities

* Input to the ongoing management of the installation annual inspection plan, making use of Work Mate, ACET etc* Prepare, manage, and chair monthly corrosion meetings. Preparation of Annual Corrosion Report* Recommend actions following from inspection anomalies and failures. Recommend changes where appropriate* Review and maintain the MCDR database* Provide technical assessment and interpretation of information in ACET, corrosion monitoring data etc* Assist with the delivery of KPI's* Present results and findings, both written and verbal, in a concise and professional manner* Participate in and provide input to RBA sessions* Undertake or co-ordinate failure investigations* Maintain and develop current awareness of relevant technology, codes and standards, strategies and legislation* Liaise with other disciplines, departments, project personnel, vendors, clients, etc

Role Requirements

* Minimum UK Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Experienced corrosion engineer with sound technical background and expertise.* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Experienced in the application of design and assessment methods used within metallurgy, corrosion engineering and welding.* Familiar with and competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting.* Aware of commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of engineering.* Able to estimate man-hours for all aspects of work.* Able to work with other disciplines to meet delivery dates* Experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work* Competent in design safety / environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates* Self motivated to deliver solutions on schedule and to budget.* Ability to build good client relationships and develop new opportunities in the course of delivering high value technical solutions.* Flexible with a proactive approach to problem solving.* Capable of developing and applying innovative technical methods and solutions.* Determination to achieve personal objectives and goals.* Capable of understanding client requirements and developing corresponding workscopes, budgets and schedules.* Ability to interface with clients and present technically complex or novel concepts to both technical experts and non-specialists.* Capable of producing clear and concise technical reports to a high professional standard.* Capable of working effectively within and contributing towards team based culture.* Capable of being involved in identifying group objectives.