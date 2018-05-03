Company
WorleyParsons
Location
Stockton-on-Tees,Durham,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
641389
Posted on
Thursday, May 3, 2018 - 3:43am
About the Role:
WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Senior Cost Engineer in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months.
Key Responsibilities
* To be responsible for the development, maintenance and monitoring of cost reports and associated documents
* Prepare and maintain cost reports for either a medium sized project or a medium sized sub-element of a major project
* Assist in the establishment and maintenance of the project cost reporting system and procedures
* Delivery of appropriately detailed robust cost reports for either a medium sized project or a medium sized sub-element of a major project
* Help promote and maintain the Company's change control procedures
* Support Lead/Senior Cost Engineer with any contract specific reporting or tasks
Role Requirements
* HNC or relevant experience
* Previous cost experience, preferably in the Oil and Gas industry
* Experience in working to tight deadlines
* Capable of communicating with project groups and third parties to agree standards, systems, processes to meet the project and Client requirements
* Capable of proposing improvements/developments of systems and processes
* Capable of identifying and providing input to Cost related improvement initiatives
* Capable of managing a coordinated approach to resolving procedural issues in a timely manner
* Sound IT skills, familiar with Microsoft packages such as Word, Excel etc
* SAP experience is preferable but not essential
