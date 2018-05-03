About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Senior Cost Engineer in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months.

Key Responsibilities

* To be responsible for the development, maintenance and monitoring of cost reports and associated documents* Prepare and maintain cost reports for either a medium sized project or a medium sized sub-element of a major project* Assist in the establishment and maintenance of the project cost reporting system and procedures* Delivery of appropriately detailed robust cost reports for either a medium sized project or a medium sized sub-element of a major project* Help promote and maintain the Company's change control procedures* Support Lead/Senior Cost Engineer with any contract specific reporting or tasks

Role Requirements

* HNC or relevant experience* Previous cost experience, preferably in the Oil and Gas industry* Experience in working to tight deadlines* Capable of communicating with project groups and third parties to agree standards, systems, processes to meet the project and Client requirements* Capable of proposing improvements/developments of systems and processes* Capable of identifying and providing input to Cost related improvement initiatives* Capable of managing a coordinated approach to resolving procedural issues in a timely manner* Sound IT skills, familiar with Microsoft packages such as Word, Excel etc* SAP experience is preferable but not essential