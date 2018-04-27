Company
Leap29
Location
Netherlands,Europe
Salary
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
640820
Posted on
Friday, April 27, 2018 - 9:38am
About the Role:
Senior Cost Estimator - The Hague, Netherlands
Leap29 is currently seeking a Cost Estimator with experience in leading middle and large-scale projects, within the downstream, refinery and chemical/petrochemical markets.
The right candidate will be able to show superior leadership skills in a complex multi-office environment, have a willingness to work collaboratively in the Cost Management Services team, as well as with specialists from other technical disciplines and as part of a joint venture or alliance, and setting demanding goals for themselves and others.
Duration: 6 Month Renewable Contract
Location: The Hague, Netherlands
Start: ASAP
Job Skills and responsibilities;
Some aspects of the role include:
• Evaluate specifications containing sketches, blueprints, bills of material or sample layouts, and calculate costs using labour and material pricing schedules and historical data
• Calculate cost estimates of raw materials or subcontracted work and labour
• Arrange cost reports and present findings
• Contribute to development of new techniques and standards
• Assist in the preparation of larger and more complex estimates
• Conduct briefings and participate in technical meetings
• Maintaining strong business relationships
• Work flexibly
Training and Experience;
• Strong background and experience in professional Estimating services - more than 10 years' experience
• Proficient using Aspen Cost Estimating tools is an advantage
• Experience developing and building business relationships at a senior level
• Bachelor's degree (technical discipline)
This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided.
