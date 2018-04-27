Company Leap29 Location Netherlands,Europe Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 640820 Apply Apply Now

About the Role:

Senior Cost Estimator - The Hague, Netherlands





Leap29 is currently seeking a Cost Estimator with experience in leading middle and large-scale projects, within the downstream, refinery and chemical/petrochemical markets.

The right candidate will be able to show superior leadership skills in a complex multi-office environment, have a willingness to work collaboratively in the Cost Management Services team, as well as with specialists from other technical disciplines and as part of a joint venture or alliance, and setting demanding goals for themselves and others.







Duration: 6 Month Renewable Contract

Location: The Hague, Netherlands

Start: ASAP





Job Skills and responsibilities;



Some aspects of the role include:

• Evaluate specifications containing sketches, blueprints, bills of material or sample layouts, and calculate costs using labour and material pricing schedules and historical data

• Calculate cost estimates of raw materials or subcontracted work and labour

• Arrange cost reports and present findings

• Contribute to development of new techniques and standards

• Assist in the preparation of larger and more complex estimates

• Conduct briefings and participate in technical meetings

• Maintaining strong business relationships

• Work flexibly





Training and Experience;



• Strong background and experience in professional Estimating services - more than 10 years' experience

• Proficient using Aspen Cost Estimating tools is an advantage

• Experience developing and building business relationships at a senior level

• Bachelor's degree (technical discipline)







This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided.







