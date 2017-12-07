Senior Cost Estimator - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 626235 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a an international consultancy rapidly expanding and are currently looking for a Senior Cost Estimator to work on several projects. The Client is searching someone who has experience on various refinery projects between middle to large scale projects.



The Cost Estimator will be required to have experience in:

Analysing specifications including sketches, blueprints, bills of materials and calculate costs

Computing cost estimates of raw materials or subcontracted work order and labor

Preparing cost reports and presents finding to management

Assist in preparation of larger complex estimates

Have 10-15 years experience on cost estimation

Experience in Aspen tools



Consultants interested in a 6 month renewable contract, please feel free to apply to the link

