About the Role: A Fantastic Tax Free Job Opportunity for an experienced Senior Crisis Management OFFICER to be based in Qatar by a leading operating oil and gas company.











To qualify, candidate must have the following Qualification/Knowledge/Skills/Experience:











1. Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, Occupational Health and Safety, Environment studies or equivalent.





2. 8 years’ experience in crisis management or emergency response in the oil and gas industry including onshore and offshore operations.





3. Able to lead scenario identification sessions.





4. Decisive with strong management skills, self-motivated and the ability to provide added value within a team.





5. Excellent skills in written and spoken English with ability to produce procedures and technical reports.





6. Proficient computer literacy (including MS Office applications).





7. Very good training skills.





8. Ability to listen, persuade and influence at all levels.











