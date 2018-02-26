Senior Digital Project Manager

About the Role:

An organization based in the Sydney CBD is recruiting for a Senior Digital PM for an initial 6 month period.

In this role you will be responsible for general project management duties including:



* Project Management responsibility for the delivery of assigned projects

* Day to day management of project schedule, budget & scope

* Management of day to day project management activities - e.g. daily stand-ups; allocations of project tasks

As well as the above the company is looking for the following skills and experience:



* Strong technology PM, skills experience commensurate with Senior PM role (5 - 10 years).

* Proven delivery track record in complex technology environments, with digital delivery experience of customer facing applications - mobile, tablet or web.

* Strong Project Management / Project Governance experience

* Strong Financial / Vendor / Commercial acumen

* Strong Negotiation / Stakeholder Management Skills

* Ability to deal with ambiguity /changing requirements

* Ability to deal with difficult stakeholders

If you believe you have the skills and experience and are available to start a new role within 2 weeks,



To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com