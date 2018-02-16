About the Role:

WorleyParsons, Glasgow are seeking to recruit a Senior Electrical Engineer who is experienced with the design of High Voltage Substations within a Brownfield Petrochemical environment. This role is initally on a contract basis for 6 months.

The candidate is required to perform key calculations, load studies and system studies and be able to specify the requirements for purchasing, installing and commissioning High Voltage Switchgear and associated supporting systems. In addition to this, the candidate must have experience of carrying out technical bid evaluations and preparing work pack engineering deliverables to support construction and commissioning. The requirements directly relate to onshore high voltage substation modification and replacement design including wrap-around changeover philosophies, set by step changeover design, modelling and verifying loadflows and fault levels are within the capability of upstream switchgear.

Responsibilities

* Review and approve project schedules with the Project Engineer to see that all dates, rates of progress and design periods are realistic* Responsible for the design and approval of all electrical work on assigned projects* Responsible for preparation and approval of project related standards on assigned projects* Prepare material requisitions for HV & LV switchboards, Transformers, UPS systems, Trace Heating and other electrical equipment* Review and approve supplier documents for electrical work on assigned projects* Attend Factory Acceptance Test (FAT's) and Site Acceptance Tests (SAT's) for electrical equipment (or equipment with significant electrical content) on assigned projects* Ensure that detail design methods, standards and data used on assigned projects meet the Client's requirements and/or those issued by AmecFW.* Prepare Sub-contract requisitions specifying installation scopes of work* Review Suppliers quotations and prepare technical quotation evaluations* Prepare technical bid evaluations for electrical equipment on assigned projects* Meet with suppliers of major equipment* Carry out calculations for system studies and to support equipment specifications (Fault levels, Voltage profile, Load studies, and Cable sizing)* Liaise with other Groups and Client* Provide progress report information on assigned projects, at the required frequency and with the required content, to the Project Engineer* Alert the Project Engineer / Project Manager/ Lead Engineer (where this role is not you) to circumstances considered to be subject to contract change. Provide information where necessary to estimate the cost of contract changes on assigned projects.* Assist the designers with the preparation of electrical drawings on assigned projects* Review drawings and document issued by other engineering groups* Carry out technical investigations, produce technical reports, engineering standards and procedures* Keep abreast of developments in electrical engineering and suggest ways to improve efficiency and service* Assist in the development and training of personnel and participate in Proposal activities as required

Role Requirement

* BEng (Hons) in Electrical Engineering is desirable* Chartered Engineer or working towards membership of the Institution of Engineering Technology* Experience of consultancy environment specific to process plants and electrical distribution at High, Medium and Low Voltages* Technically astute and conversant with the lasted advances in technology* Ability to lead and guide others to develop new skills or knowledge that will enhance their work. Ability to design, develop and/or deliver training programs* Ability to plan and control projects in accordance with a multidiscipline schedule* Experience in a similar role within the contractor environment is preferred* Ability to present information to individuals or groups; ability to deliver presentations suited to the characteristics and needs of the audience. Ability to convey information clearly and concisely to groups or individuals either verbally or in writing to endure that they understand the information and the message. Ability to listen and respond appropriately to others* Ability to identify problems, determines possible solution, and actively works to resolve issues* Possess good interpersonal skills with sound written and oral communication skills* Knowledge of and ability to use effective approaches for choosing a course of action or developing appropriate solutions and/or reaching conclusions. Ability to take action consistent with available facts, constraints and anticipated consequences* Knowledge of and ability to use effective approaches for choosing a course of action or developing appropriate solutions and/or reaching conclusions. Ability to take action consistent with available facts, constraints and anticipated consequences