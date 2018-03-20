About the Role:

Ingen, part of WorleyParsons requires a Senior Electrical Engineer for a long term secondment into one of our Client's Engineering Team based in Aberdeen.

You will work as part of the client's engineering team, reporting directly to the client's Late Life Electrical Project Manager. The role will see you work on the detailed design of a project to re-configure the Power Distribution System and the Power Management System (PMS) of an inter-connected three platform offshore oil & gas development.

Key Responsibilities

* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Codes, Standards, Regulations and Procedures* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Be responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline scope* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons and our Clients values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedure

Our Client is looking for an 'all-rounder' and experience of offshore projects detailed design is preferable. Offshore trips may be required from time to time, but only for short duration and so BOSIET, medical and MIST is required.

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise, with experience of offshore Projects detailed design* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Experienced in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work* Able to work with other disciplines and drafting sections to meet delivery dates.* Will work alongside the Engineering Design Lead to deliver the engineering design deliverables of the power distribution system modifications, cable calculations, protection settings etc.* Will develop project and construction documentation, engineering construction drawings, data sheets, BOMs etc.* Responsible for the compilation of all construction workpacks for the power distribution system modifications* Will work with the PMS Modifications Focal Point to develop all construction drawings for the PMS modifications* Assists with the compilation of the construction workpacks for the PMS modifications* Responsible for the compilation of all GoC certification for the offshore construction and commissioning phase of the project