Senior Engineer/Geotechnical

About the Role:

The Role:

* Provide geotechnical input on SURF and pipeline and deliver the related deliverables including technical part of SURF/pipeline Front End Engineering and Geotechnical Survey ITTs. Special attention should be given to slope stability of Tanimbar trough and environmentally sensitive shore approach.

* Develop detailed Geotechnical engineering project plan and schedule, to submit Geotechnical Survey engineering and survey plan as source of annual budget and AFE preparation within Project Team.

* Review Contractor's work of Survey work execution with pay attention on HSSE matters and project progress achieved.

* Monitor geotechnical engineering status and its interface and integration plan to related Parties; in order to ensure overall OLNG project progress (including SURF, Gas Export Pipeline and Onshore LNG Plant) meet plan and target according to agreed contract.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelor degree in technical science or engineering. Advanced degree in the above is preferable.

* A minimum of 10 years in the Oil and Gas industry and a minimum of 8 years in the area of Deep water geotechnical engineering.



About Fircroft:

