Senior Engineer/Mooring System

About the Role:

The Role:



* Bachelor degree in technical science or engineering. Advanced degree in the above is preferable.

* A minimum of 10 years in the Oil and Gas industry and a minimum of 8 years in the area of mooring systems engineering for offshore floating facilities.







Key Responsibilities:



* Provide technical input on offshore facilities (FPSO) Mooring System engineering and deliver related deliverables including technical part of FPSO Front End Engineering ITT. Special attention should be given to process optimization for dry gas export and subsea flow assurance.

* Provide recommendations and advance knowledge in selecting/screening the most effective and efficient gas production system and technology in the block and develop detailed offshore facilities (FPSO) Mooring System.

* Propose technical input; monitor and review the Contractor's works in developing Offshore facilities (FPSO) Mooring System Pre-FEED including its interface and integration to other process and system (SURF, Pipeline, Onshore LNG Plant and HSSE, etc.), conduct necessary Offshore facilities (FPSO) Mooring System study; to ensure availability of reliable Offshore facilities (FPSO) Mooring System Pre-FEED that meet engineering philosophy, engineering standards, HSSE requirements, best practices, and match to the Masela block characteristics.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.