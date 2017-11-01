Senior Estimator

About the Role:

My client based in the Central London region is actively looking for Senior Civil 's Estimator working on major rail projects. It is essential that the ideal candidate withholds a heavy civil' s engineering background, as well as experience working on different rail projects.

My client will be looking for people who shares the passion for the project at hand whilst also being able to work within a fun and hardworking team environment. My client has noted that it is essential that the ideal candidate has experienc working alongside main tier 1 contractors throughtout their career. My client will be looking for the suitable candidate to start within the next couple of weeks, so the candidate must be available on an immediate notice.

As a Civil 's Estimator you will:

* Price from first principles and have experience of working on Major Rail projects.* You will support the pre-construction team for preparing tenders to secure projects.* Liaise with planners, design managers and pre-construction managers to deliver innovative solutions.* Have a winning mentality for when tenders/bids are approaching.

Location: Central London

Duration: 6 - 12 Months Rolling

Rate: Negotiable

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your most updated CV and I will be in touch ASAP.

Looking to interview the suitable candidate next week.

