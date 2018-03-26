Senior Estimator

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary
$120000 to $144000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
638398
Posted on
Monday, March 26, 2018 - 7:25am
About the Role:** Western Candidates only, due to visa restrictions **
- 10+ years experience in estimation in an EPC company.
- Aramco project experience is a must.
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
Apply