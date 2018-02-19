Senior Facilities Engineer

Progressive GE
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
635143
Monday, February 19, 2018 - 12:31am
Apply Now

About the Role:

- Provides an Integrated Plant Engineering (PE) Solution by investigating requirements, writing Scope of Work (SOW), producing cost estimates and specifications for both shop and contract work on plant systems.

- Performs rehab and new work on plant systems including infrastructure as well as production equipment.

- Validates/revises Preventive Maintenance instructions to include Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) philosophy, identifies requirements for technical training and spare parts lists.

- You should be able to helps plan/guide maintenance operations for a large industrial complex.

- A PE Technical Point of Contact for Contact for design reviews, construction support, system commissioning as well as capital inputs and planning assessments.


- Must be able to perform field engineering throughout the entire plant including climbing ladders, work at heights, etc. Some travel may be required.

- Must beable to climb ladders. Ability to work anywhere at the facility.

