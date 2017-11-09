Company
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading Engineering Technology organisation, is seeking a SENIOR FINANCE EXECUTIVE in Malaysia.
Located in nation's capital, Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent position which is associated with an extensive benefits package.
The accountabilities & responsibilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;
*Handle the business' full Accounts, inclusive of Bank & Balance Sheet items
*Manage data entry and updating of accounts into Accounting System
*Prepare Profit and Loss Statement together with analysis
*Ensure payment processing/releasing is fully supported with auditable documentations
*To suggest and drive project cost recovery efforts on regularly and timely basis
*Compliance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS)
The ideal candidate will boast the following;
*A BSc or Diploma in Finance or Accounting
*At least 5 years of experience in a similar capacity
*Knowledge of UBS and/or Sage100 Accounting System
*Experience in Management Accounting, Financial Analysis & Tax
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com
