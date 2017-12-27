About the Role:

We are delighted to be supporting our longstanding client with their requirement for a Senior Finance Systems Manager to be responsible for developing and maintaining the Group's consolidation system and supporting end-user training and support.

Reporting in to the Financial Systems Director, you will hold a business degree (ideally within Finance) and have demonstrable experience within administration and development of financial systems, data migrations in transactional or consolidation systems and experience with Group or Regional reporting.

Your duties will include:

* Support the change management process of BFC, i.e. develop detailed system specifications and perform functionality and user acceptance testing, including liaising with BFC developers team based in India* Assist with system changes related to acquisitions* Update and maintain end-user training processes* Perform end user training* Develop system solutions which will benefit the BFC end-user community, e.g. improved load tool solutions for importing data to BFC of build Excel add-ins models* Promote a more efficient utilisation of BFC* Implement new BFC functionality in line with business requirements* Support the monthly BFC administration process

You will hold a strong attention to detail with the ability to work within tight deadlines and work effectively as part of a team. Essential to this role is also good communication skills, both written and verbal.

