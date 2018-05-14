About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking for an Senior HR Screening/Induction Administrator to join their team in Aberdeen for approximately 6 months.

Expectations

Provide a professional, customer-focused pre-employment/engagement Screening service to the business, ensuring legal compliance and the application of best practice and established process

Key aims and objectives

To coordinate team activities and ensure successful and accurate delivery in line with business expectations and stated timelines.

Prime responsibilities and duties

To work closely with the HR Screening Team Lead and, through pro-active and value-adding support, effectively deliver the following activities:

* Coordinate day-to-day HR Employment/Engagement Screening Administration for new starts joining the Company* Coordinate team activities to ensure full compliance with all mandatory controls and requirements including, safety; security; audit and general data protection regulations (GDPR)* Ensure that any policy, procedure or legislative changes are incorporated into working practice and applied by the team* Confirm the competence of all workers by checking and validating relevant and original documentation, including Right to Work and qualification checks* Ensure all new starts receive relevant and engaging Induction presentations and useful Company information* Ensure full compliance with Blue Collar Competence Management (BCCM) and Base Profile and Training Matrix requirements* Administer and adjudicate the completion of Skills Questionnaires to Offshore Workers, ensuring exam conditions are maintained at all times and provide candidates with feedback/results* Complete timely and accurate system/tracker updates and produce reports as and when required* Implement effective monitoring processes and checks to ensure candidates/workers comply with, and fully complete, all pre-employment/engagement tasks, including the acknowledgement of mandatory policies and procedures* Provide a proactive approach to challenges and required solutions to ensure delivery remains in line with business requirements* Support colleagues with day-to-day activities to ensure that work deadlines and standards are met and commitments honoured* Develop and maintain effective stakeholder relationships* Drive accuracy of HR data through proactive audit, cleansing and maintenance programs, ensuring that data is recorded 100% accurately first time* Coordinate the review, update and maintenance of all inductions; work instructions; guidelines and procedures to ensure compliance and fitness for purpose* Take full responsibility and accountability for own perfomance and delivery, and ensure HR process knowledge remains current and relevant* Deal promptly and politely with queries raised by employees, managers and external stakeholders* Demonstrate and promote safety leadership and commitment to the Company values at all times and ensure team members do likewise* Participate in training/mentoring of new and existing colleagues* Attend meetings as required

Allied occasional duties

* Support wider HR team

Key internal interfaces

* Training and Competence Team* HR Management* HR Operations' Team and HR Support teams* Projects/Functions* Employees* Primat

Key external interfaces

* Occupational Health Provider* Training provider* Mintra* ECITB* External Agencies

Experience

Qualifications / Training

Essential:

* Higher English or equivalent

Desirable:

* Degree qualified

* CIPD Chartered Member

Essential:

* Good understanding and application of processes and practices* Generalist HR experience* Demonstrable experience in a busy, fast-paced organisatio* System/Database management

Desirable:



* Experience of applying legislation and compliance in the work place* Good understanding of HR processes and practices* Experience of a Matrix organisation* Oil and Gas industry experience

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills



* Professional approach and appearance* Excellent written and verbal communication skills* Ability to present self-confidently and interact professionally with stakeholders at every level* Customer-focused and solutions-driven* Effective and productive relationship building skills* Ability to apply attention to detail and implement appropriate corrective measures as appropriate* Ability to demonstrate and maintain high standards and positive representation of HR in the business* Able and willing to challenge situations in line with HR best practice* Ability to work effectively autonomously and in teams* Able to prioritise a demanding workload in line with requirements, whilst maintaining accuracy and compliance with legislation and policies and procedures* Discreet and ability to maintain confidentially at all times* Positive, with a "can do" attitude; pride in own work and a flexible approach to working* Willingness to learn and ability to apply continuous learning in order to add value to the business* Assume responsibility for own and team work completion, as well as quality of work delivered* Awareness of the implications of actions/inactions on both HR and the wider business* Visible demonstration of the Company values and behaviours

Competencies - Generic

* Strong team working and influencing ability* Excellent Administration ability and attention to detail

Competencies - Technical

* Excellent knowledge and application of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint* Ability to apply and comply with Company and HR Procedures, as well as Employment Law legislation