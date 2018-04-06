About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior HSE Engineer, based in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire

Responsibilities will include:

Prepare the project HSE plan and construction HSE plan based on Client and Company requirements.

Implement project HSE requirements into the design.

Initiate, recommend, provide and monitor improvements.

Report to Project Management on HSE matters.

Prepare and execute HSE audits and reviews on construction sites.

Act as focal point for HSE related questions/issues and establish a good and professional relationship between the Company and relevant parties like; the Health & Safety Executive and OSDR.

Ensure the health of the Safety & Environmental Critical Elements (SECE's) by the continuous assessment and documenting of these barriers as described in the Safety Case.

Review RM's (modifications and projects) on changes that could influence HSE risks

Prepare Tender documentation.

Pro-actively searches, assess and distribute new applicable legislation.

Perform audits on ISO 14001 and Process Safety Management.

Education & experience

Bachelor/Master degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Understanding and knowledge of UK legislation (including OSCR, PFEER, PSR, MAR, DCR) and main regulatory bodies.

Experience in auditing.

Permanent position

