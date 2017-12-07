Senior HVAC Engineer

About the Role:

* Ensure all work to be carried out with a positive attitude towards safety, both in design and in the office environment* Execute assigned work in accordance with the Project Execution Plan and applicable Project Procedures on Safety and Quality Control, within manhour and cost budgets and project schedule targets* Liaise with the Project Co-ordinating Engineer regarding the interpretation of Client's Specifications and Standards, and prepare Project Specifications and Standards for design, materials and construction* Ensure that quality of design and drawings produced for enquiry and construction purposes on projects* Input to Sub-contract and Material Requisition Indexes, update and issue on a regular basis* Review Subcontractor's and Supplier's quotations, participate in clarification meetings, prepare technical quotation evaluation and recommend the final technically acceptable Subcontractor, in conjunction with Procurement Department commercial quotation evaluations* Hold co-ordination meetings with the Construction Department during the design phase and provide assistance to site when requested during the construction phase of a project* Provide proposal technical input to support man-hour estimates and execution plans under direction of Chief Architect / Group Manager* Conduct technical interviews and support recruitment of technical specialists* Conduct technical reviews and with Supplier and Subcontractors* Advise the Lead Civil Engineer on project matters and review relevant project design work

* Degree qualification in a relevant discipline is preferred, however an HND qualification is essential* Membership of a relevant professional body* Experience in 3D modelling is an advantage* Extensive experience in Oil & Gas or related industries* Previous experience in the development and mentoring of more junior engineers in the department

