Senior Inspection Coord - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company
Leap29
Location
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
630114
Posted on
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 2:56am
About the Role:My Client is a large EPCM consultancy working on large projects globally. Due to expansion, they are looking for a Senior Inspection Coordinator to be based in The Hague for a long term contract.
The Senior Inspection Coordinator will be required to have experience in:
Planning pre inspection meetings and inspection visits
Reviewing and approving inspection documentation
Chair pre inspection meetings
Monitor TPI's
Performing inspections
Assessing inspection reports
Interface with client
The Senior Inspection Coordinator will be required to have 10-15 years experience in inspection activities
Applicants will with relevant experience will only be considered
