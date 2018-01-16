Senior Inspection Coord - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 630114 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a large EPCM consultancy working on large projects globally. Due to expansion, they are looking for a Senior Inspection Coordinator to be based in The Hague for a long term contract.



The Senior Inspection Coordinator will be required to have experience in:

Planning pre inspection meetings and inspection visits

Reviewing and approving inspection documentation

Chair pre inspection meetings

Monitor TPI's

Performing inspections

Assessing inspection reports

Interface with client



The Senior Inspection Coordinator will be required to have 10-15 years experience in inspection activities



Applicants will with relevant experience will only be considered

