About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Instrument and Control Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Discipline engineer in one or more teams handling multiple project responsibilities

Execute technical work for FEED and Designs (designs, specifications, drawings etc) within designated CTR scopes

Carry out appropriate discipline and inter discipline checks and reviews of engineering and design work

Remain engaged in design issues and decisions throughout construction, commissioning and start-up

Create demonstrable value for customers by understanding their drivers and critical success factors

Capture/apply internal and external learning's and incorporate improvements

Deliver continuously improving performance, bench-marked as top tier in the industry

Time write correctly each week

Ensure own discipline engineering and design work are successfully delivered and appropriate reviews conducted

Ensure quality of technical work and the integrity, functionality, constructability, safe operation and reliability of designs

Contribute to excellent HSE performance throughout the engineering phase of the project life cycle

Maintain effective interfaces and relationships within/between disciplines, and peers in other Project teams and customers

Experience and Qualifications

Extensive experience in the oil and gas industry

Engineering degree or equivalent

Contract position

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.