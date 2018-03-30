About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Instrument and Control Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Discipline engineer in one or more teams handling multiple project responsibilities
Execute technical work for FEED and Designs (designs, specifications, drawings etc) within designated CTR scopes
Carry out appropriate discipline and inter discipline checks and reviews of engineering and design work
Remain engaged in design issues and decisions throughout construction, commissioning and start-up
Create demonstrable value for customers by understanding their drivers and critical success factors
Capture/apply internal and external learning's and incorporate improvements
Deliver continuously improving performance, bench-marked as top tier in the industry
Time write correctly each week
Ensure own discipline engineering and design work are successfully delivered and appropriate reviews conducted
Ensure quality of technical work and the integrity, functionality, constructability, safe operation and reliability of designs
Contribute to excellent HSE performance throughout the engineering phase of the project life cycle
Maintain effective interfaces and relationships within/between disciplines, and peers in other Project teams and customers
Experience and Qualifications
Extensive experience in the oil and gas industry
Engineering degree or equivalent
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918804
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.