About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Instrument Designer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Report to the Lead I&C Engineer / Section Manager, the main functions of the role will be the design and layout of instrumentation* Input the required design data into instrument index as per the defined structure and format* Design and layout of instrumentation systems* Prepare cable schedules, loop diagrams, instrument installation hook-up drawings and junction box termination drawings* Prepare electrical power supply system for field instruments and MTO's* Manage cable tray routing drawings, 3D Modelling for cable trays, junction boxes and panels

* Diploma / Bachelor's degree of Instrumentation and Control Engineering* Minimum of 10 plus years of experience as an Instrument Designer in Refinery / Petrochemical / Chemical / Power Plants* Prior experience with Smart Plant and 3D modelling design* Hands on experience with design and drafting tools like INtools, Microstation, AutoCAD, Microsoft Word & Excel etc.* Highly motivated, well organized, resourceful and proactive* Possess good interpersonal skills with sound written and oral communication skills* Previous Aramco / GCC Project experience with major Engineering Contractor preferred* AmecFW experience