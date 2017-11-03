About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Senior Instrument Designer to carry out the instrumentation scope of work on various Concept FEED & EPC projects for local and international clients.

This is a contract position based in Glasgow and on site in Grangemouth.

Responsibilities

* Execution of proposal and project work in a Senior Designer capacity* Have an understanding of the extent, methods and means of producing and need for Discipline Design deliverables and main activities, as well as the budgets required to produce these and to seek to achieve or better these metrics* Provide technical skills and experience in the approach, preparation, checking and fulfilment of calculations, drawings, diagrams and other deliverables and activities, and to recognise and advise personal competency and development needs* Maintain a contemporary technical competency through familiarity and knowledge, learning and development in the discipline subject area* Execute proposal and project work in accordance with the Project Execution Plan (PEP), Project Co-ordination Procedure (PCP), Project Instructions (PI) and Discipline Design Instructions (DDIs)* Produce calculations, written documents and drawings as required to support proposals, projects and other special needs and that each is in compliance with the relevant codes, standards and procedures* Ensure such documents are properly and consistently drafted, checked and approved* Check designs and code calculations undertaken by others* Establish and maintain a good working relationship within proposals and projects* Participate in site visits, surveys and queries, including assessment of safety, investigations and documentation

Skills / Qualifications

* Experienced using MicroStation and AutoCAD packages* 3D modelling capability would be an advantage* Strong computer skills include MS Office suite and particularly the use of database and spreadsheet applications* Experience using AVEVA Instrumentation (Wiring Manager) would be an advantage* Technical engineering qualification such as degree / HNC or apprenticeship* Ability to work independently with minimum supervision