About the Role:

Ingen, part of WorleyParsons requires a Senior Instrument Engineer for a long term secondment into one of our Client's Engineering Teams based in their offices in Aberdeen. You will work as part of the Client's engineering team, reporting directly to the Client's Instruments and Control Technical Authority. Part of the time will be spent working in an Operational support role, part of the time will be working on minor modifications projects. As part of the requirement to provide engineering support to Operations, you will require to work and liaise with maintenance supervisors and technicians. You will analyse assigned operating problems, evaluate the findings and implement the appropriate solutions.

Key Responsibilities

* The ability to investigate and diagnose issues as presented by the operations team and in doing so to interface with offshore personnel from their offshore assets to effect a timely resolution.* Carry out the engineering content of minor modifications with the compilation of all relevant engineering documentation.* Compilation of construction workpacks or discipline input to multi discipline workscopes.* Checking of other's engineering documentation to ensure that department engineering standards are maintained.* Must be able to travel offshore for survey and commissioning duties as required* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Codes, Standards, Regulations and Procedures* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Be responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline scope* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons and our Clients values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

Our Client is looking for an 'all-rounder' and experience of operations support is preferable. The scope is organic and will involve supporting MoCs, miscellaneous ongoing projects, and general offshore operations support as and when required. Offshore trips will be required from time to time, but only for short duration. Current BOSIET, medical and MIST certification is essential in addition to the following;

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise, with experience of offshore Operations support* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Experienced in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work* Able to work with other disciplines and draughting sections to meet delivery dates.