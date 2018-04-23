Senior Instrument Engineer

Company
WorleyParsons
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
640377
Posted on
Monday, April 23, 2018 - 6:16am
About the Role:
WorleyParsons is currently recruiting an Instrument Engineer based in Aberdeen for 3 months.
Role Responsibilities
* Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract
* Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance
* Carry out work in accordance with WorleyParsons and project Healthy, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems
* Maintain the required technical quality or work
* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with Change Control Process
* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant procedures, standards and regulations
* Ensure, as far as practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with agreed budget and schedule
* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline
* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review
* Maintain good communication with the Client and visit Assets when necessary
* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project
Role Requirements
Essential
* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise
* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation
* Experienced in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline
* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs
* Familiar with and competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting
* Aware of commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of engineering
* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work
* Able to work with other disciplines and draughting sections to meet delivery dates
* Experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work
* Competent in design safety / environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates
Desirable
* Capable of generating a co-operative team based culture for groups under their control
* Able to take a lead in motivation, training, and ongoing education of subordinates
* Able to supervise and technically direct a small single discipline team of engineers and designers
Apply