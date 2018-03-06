About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Integrity Engineer based in Aberdeen.

Responsibilities Include:

Accountable for ensuring and maintaining both Pressure System and Structural Integrity of Company assets.

Acting as the Technical Authority in integrity related matters (Risk Based Assessments and Inspections, corrosion, coating, temporary repairs, and corrosion damage reports).

Technically reviews and accepts integrity inspection scopes for Assets.

Reviews and accepts deliverables of contracted companies within integrity discipline.

Monitors and reports Anomaly Management process on Assets.

In liaison with Asset Teams, maintains the continuous improvement cycle for Integrity discipline to maximise asset availability with constant or improved risk profile.

Where required liaising with engineering disciplines to provide operational experience in new project or major modifications.

Keeping abreast of international regulatory and industrial standards and apply them accordingly.

Acting as a mentor to other colleagues, specifically Integrity Engineer and Integrity Coordinator Roles.

Reviewing and endorsement of Annual Statement of Integrity Reports for each asset and providing

Identifying and highlighting technical risks and anomalies in projects and in operations.

Assessing the impact that any Management of Change activities may have on the integrity of the assets.

Working in accordance with Corporate and Asset-specific agreed performance standards, targets and goals.

Monitoring and auditing compliance with corporate standards and procedures.

Monitors and reports the status of integrity execution process on Company assets.

Supports development of contracts with vendors within integrity discipline.

Monitors quality of data within Integrity Management Database (Acet).

Provide training on corporate processes and procedures related to integrity management.

Reviews Asset Integrity Management Plans.

Provides input to annual Asset Integriy budget.

Education & experience

Bachelor's degree in integrity/corrosion/mechanical engineering or related discipline.

Experience in Technical Integrity related discipline and thorough background in Project execution.

Proven experience in working with Class Rules and Regulatory Authorities.

Effective communicator in English, both verbally and written.

Proven knowledge of UK offshore legislation and verification/assurance activities

Proven knowledge of Pressure Systems Safety Regulations and Pressure Equipment Directive.

Proven knowledge of Risk Based Inspection principles and strategies.

Proven knowledge of both internal and external deterioration mechanisms associated with Oil & Gas operations.

Detailed knowledge of NDT techniques, their application and any limitations.

Good knowledge of Integrity Management including tools and software.

Permanent position

