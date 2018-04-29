About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is Looking for a Senior LMS Administrator to work with a Major Project Management Company in Riyadh.



Job Title: Senior LMS Administrator

Job Location: Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Nationality: Saudi Arabia



Primary Objectives and Functions

To Support GP, MoD and the SANG to effectively use and operate the SANG LMS & E-learning solutions. key to the success In this role is to energetically and proactively drive the adoption if the new LMS within the training organisation to which it is deployed



Summary of duties and responsibilities:



LMS Access and usage:

* Organising and managing use access and security for the SANG SC LMS.



LMS Content:

* Management of the courseware content hierarchy and structure with the Tl2B LMS.

* Management of the trade structure hierarchy and course requirement per trade within the SANG SC LMS

* Population of students training records within the LMS to facilitate overall SANG SC career management

* Support with the conversion of courseware to SCORM and the loading on to the Tl2B LMS

* Support and guidance to the instructors in the production of SCORM compatible courseware using articulate, story line in support of instructor needs.

* To keep up to date with the latest LMS market developments, and through the LMS subcontractor staff, provide appropriate thought leadership with regards to Tl2B LMS current and future development

* To Manually capture course results which cannot be automatically uploaded within the LMS that is IP Courses. Students progress results can then be viewed and reported against within the application for these course.

* Ensure the all pamphlets are SCORM wrapped and loaded on to the LMS.



LMS Maintenance and backup:

* Maintaining and backing up the LMS in-line with the defined process



LMS Reporting:

* Development and managing of reports to meet the requirement of the prime contractor, Authority SANG

* Providing reports to senior management at within define timescale

* Provide statistics on the LMS weekly for project reports



Training and Coaching:

* Provide basic user training to LMS Users prior to course commencement

* Conduct and boarding from Learning central

* Deliver iTutor training to GPT, SANG and sub-contractors against the training plan



System Interface:

* Supporting interface acting between the SANG LC LMS and other systems within the SANG



Contact with others (Internally/Externally/meetings):

The Tl Senior LMS Administrator is an important representational role. The post holder will be expected to manage effective business relationships with a wide stakeholder including:

* Internal: Regular contact, as defined and required , with all NGSS staff.

* External: Regular contract as defined and required with

? SANF NGSS Staff

? MOD Training transformation IPT Members



Judgement/Decision making authority (Specific Responsibilities):

* Will have an informed decision making responsibility for training refurbishment issues on behalf of the Tl Programme

* To assist and collaborate with other members of GPT as a full co-operative team member.

* To Maintain an efficient filling system and prioritisation or work

* To be pro-active both in developing own knowledge and skills, and in developing required outputs

* Commensurate with the above duties and responsibilities and as directed/delegated by the Tl TEL Manager



Requirement Specification (Knowledge and experience):



Training and coaching skills:

* Ability to train / Coach others in the use of office IT Systems and LMS

* Experience of supporting colleagues with questions and queries in relation to office IT Systems

* Able to explain systems and steps clearly at the appropriate pace level of knowledge for the user

* May be qualified in lifelong learning UK (LLUK) or Defence Train the Trainer (DTTT) or equivalent but not essential



Works Skills and Ethics:

* Excellent organisation sills with the ability to prioritise and meet delivery times

* Complete tasks on time and go agreed standards

* Conscientiousness

* Ability to prioritise and manage Conflicting workloads

* Flexible (range of tasks, work time) focus on getting the job effectively completed

* Exceptional attention to detail

* Able to work on initiative with minimal direction



Interested candidate please share you CV with me at



The Company:

A Major Project Management Client.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.