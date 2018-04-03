About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Senior Materials Controller to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Darlington on a contract basis for 6 months.

Role Overview

You will join the Supply Chain Management (SCM) function which is responsible for the end to end management of the external supply chain in the provision of equipment and materials provided by third party suppliers in the execution of Projects. Working closely with our Customers, Project Management and Engineering to mitigate any risks in the supply chain and maximise the opportunities to aid excellence in Project Delivery, in terms of technical assurance, cost, schedule and delivery of the purchased supply. The disciplines covered include Purchasing, Expediting, Logistics, Materials Management and Supplier Quality Inspection.

Key Responsibilities

* Work with Expediting function and suppliers to ensure safe and timely delivery including issue of Material Movement Tickets (MMT's)* Provide Forward Schedule Analysis (FSA) reports to all project team* Liaison with planning and construction to ensure material availability against Work Pack/Job Card* Co-ordination of third party inspection requirements (e.g. rental plant and equipment)* Verification, inspection (as required) and receipt of all project material* Allocation of bin location and storage of project materials and update of systems accordingly* Ensure all materials are clearly labelled with PO number, Client Ref number and quantity* Liaison with logistics personnel to ensure timely shipment of materials to relevant site(s)* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Experienced in the control and management of materials from receipt at warehouse through to distribution to required site location* Good working knowledge of material systems, process controls, warehousing and logistics within the oil and gas industry* Good knowledge of legislative requirements for onshore materials management* Competent in maintaining and updating project reports accordingly* Ability to identify oil and gas project materials and equipment* Experience in the handling, storing and preservation of oil and gas project materials and equipment* Knowledge of PaMMs and JMS* Material tracking, reporting and management for multinational locations