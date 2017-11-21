About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Complete responsibility for Static Equipment issues and deliverables on projects at all stages of the design process. While the primary focus will be on Static equipment, the successful candidate will be a well-rounded Mechanical Engineer with an ability to adapt and handle various mechanical equipment types, such as rotating / package equipment, as workload dictates* Prepare design calculations for new pressure vessels and heat exchangers using PV Elite* Re-rate reports and calculations for existing vessels and exchangers* Prepare Equipment Technical Specifications / Material Requisitions, such as Mechanical Specification and Mechanical Data Sheet* Conduct technical evaluation / clarification of pressure vessel and heat exchanger vendor bids, plus the technical bid evaluation reports to support order placement* Provide project technical support and be familiar with risk assessments, design reviews, constructability and HAZOPs* Review / comment of vendor documentation* Manage vendors in conjunction with procurement engineer* Liaise with multi-discipline project team, client, PMC and vendors* Coach / mentor less experienced engineers

* Engineering degree in Mechanical discipline with a minimum of 15 years' experience* Extensive design experience, primarily in a contracting, operating or consultancy environment, working with pressure vessels and heat exchangers* Extensive experience designing pressure vessels and heat exchangers* Experience in mentoring / coaching less experienced engineers and / or acting in a capacity as Lead Engineer* Experience within a contractor, operator or consultancy on refinery, petrochemical, pharmaceutical or oil & gas projects* Experience of HTRI thermal design is preferred though not essential* Chartered Engineer or actively working towards achieving Chartered status* Knowledge of International Codes applicable to Process Plant fabrication and design (ASMEIX, ASME VIII, ASME B31.3, API521 and BS5500)