About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Mechanical Technician, based Offshore



Responsibilities will include:

Demonstrate excellent safety leadership and behaviours, ensuring that Company Health, Safety, Security and Environmental expectations are communicated, maintained and implemented

Complete preventative and remedial maintenance in accordance with Maximo schedule and work instructions, with particular emphasis on safety critical activities

Carry out fault finding and diagnostic checks on all site equipment, ensuring any repairs are addressed promptly

Respond to breakdowns in a timely manner and carry out and apply effective fault finding and investigation techniques

Carry out major services, overhauls and intrusive maintenance on site equipment

Support the work preparation of maintenance routines or remedial activities

Participate, as required, in root cause analysis to improve equipment reliability

Record comprehensive work history in Maximo and identify any follow up work and materials required

Act as the platform focal point for dedicated mechanical work scopes, when required, checking that the scopes are correctly prepared and executed within agreed timeframes

Act as platform focal point for non-core contractors and visitors as required, and monitor for the safe and efficient execution of their work in line with installation procedures and practices

May be required to fulfil a number of additional roles, including HDA, ERTM, LOLER Rep., etc., as required by the overall facility competence matrix



Qualifications & Experience

Recognised Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme

ONC/HNC in Mechanical Engineering

NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance

Experience and proven track record of consistently good performance in a similar role, with significant experience of operating or maintaining a complex hydrocarbon producing facility

Previous Supervisory experience advantageous

Significant experience of maintaining and/or operating rotating equipment advantageous

Experience of work preparation on complex systems advantageous

Experienced in coaching / mentoring or assessing preferred

Experienced in use of PtW (ISSOW, P-Vision, etc)

Must demonstrate leadership / mentoring skills

Strong team player with experience of motivating teams

Have a strong focus on delivering business objectives to agreed timelines

Demonstrate working knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and ability to apply it in the workplace



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917863









