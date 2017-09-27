Company NES Global Talent Location Paris-l'Hôpital Salary €2000 to €2500 Per week Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 617656 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: NES Global Talent est à la recherche d'un(e) Senior Methods Engineer pour une mission de 6 mois à Paris.





DATE



La prestation se réalisera sur une période de 6 mois, à commencer au plus tôt.





JOB DESCRIPTION :



-removal of an existing helideck,



-installation of a new helideck



Indicative estimated budget and schedule to execute this extension and what is required to do such modification including engineering, procurement, logistics, offshore accomodation vessel/unit, lifting crane, scaffolding, resources, etc



In particular, the person will be in charge of the following installation engineering scopes :



-Assess the feasibility (installation methods) with the vessel (FDS)



-Develop high level (outline) methodology description



-Estimate budget for Installation Engineering (for removing existing helideck and installing new helideck)



-Estimate the removal and installation duration (and associated duration where CP1 has no helideck)



-Support to cost estimation and optimization





NB : The candidate must be flent in FRENCH and have a professional English level



