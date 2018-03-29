About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Operations Technician, based Offshore

Responsibilities will include:

Supervise start-up, operation, shutdown and first line maintenance of all FPSO process, marine and utility systems, under the direction of the Operations Superintendent

Act as Permit to Work Coordinator

Ensuring continued safe operations on the FPSO during night shift

Supervise the operation of safety control systems

Assist with optimisation of chemical consumption

Supervise laboratory operations and operation of associated equipment

Support in meeting of production objectives within the given design parameters, complying with client production, injection, gas export or import and offloading plans, but always within the context of a safe operating environment

Assist in the planning and execution of assurance routines for safety critical equipment and systems

Assist in the planning and execution of safe isolation and reinstatement of plant and systems

Ensure that process plant, utility and cargo system modification requests are processed under the Management of Change procedure

Ensure that discharges and emissions remain within given (environmental) limits

Ensuring that relevant requirements of the Safety and Environmental Management System (SEMS) are used as the term of reference for activities controlled by him/her

Assist in the development and revision of procedures and standing instructions for the Department

Assist with the production of Risk Assessments. Participate in the investigation of accidents and incidents and administer the Synergy system as it applies to the Department

Education

According to Training Matrix

Ideally a formal Engineering qualification

Relevant OPITO approved vocational qualification e.g. City & Guilds Level 3 Petroleum Processing Technology (POL) or NVQ/SVQ Level 3 Processing Operations: Hydrocarbons

Experience

Significant operational experience on an offshore processing facility, in a supervisory position

Extensive experience on an offshore processing facility or FPSOs

Previous experience working in a multinational environment is desirable

Permanent position

