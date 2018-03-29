About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Operations Technician, based Offshore
Responsibilities will include:
Supervise start-up, operation, shutdown and first line maintenance of all FPSO process, marine and utility systems, under the direction of the Operations Superintendent
Act as Permit to Work Coordinator
Ensuring continued safe operations on the FPSO during night shift
Supervise the operation of safety control systems
Assist with optimisation of chemical consumption
Supervise laboratory operations and operation of associated equipment
Support in meeting of production objectives within the given design parameters, complying with client production, injection, gas export or import and offloading plans, but always within the context of a safe operating environment
Assist in the planning and execution of assurance routines for safety critical equipment and systems
Assist in the planning and execution of safe isolation and reinstatement of plant and systems
Ensure that process plant, utility and cargo system modification requests are processed under the Management of Change procedure
Ensure that discharges and emissions remain within given (environmental) limits
Ensuring that relevant requirements of the Safety and Environmental Management System (SEMS) are used as the term of reference for activities controlled by him/her
Assist in the development and revision of procedures and standing instructions for the Department
Assist with the production of Risk Assessments. Participate in the investigation of accidents and incidents and administer the Synergy system as it applies to the Department
Education
According to Training Matrix
Ideally a formal Engineering qualification
Relevant OPITO approved vocational qualification e.g. City & Guilds Level 3 Petroleum Processing Technology (POL) or NVQ/SVQ Level 3 Processing Operations: Hydrocarbons
Experience
Significant operational experience on an offshore processing facility, in a supervisory position
Extensive experience on an offshore processing facility or FPSOs
Previous experience working in a multinational environment is desirable
Permanent position
