About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Oracle EBS Apps. DBA/Middleware Specialist, based in Havant, Hampshire

Responsibilities will include:

Daily support and maintenance activities, possibly becoming more involved with major database upgrades as part of an extensive IT Project portfolio.

Involved in, and personally responsible for, some aspects of the daily project and support workload of the team and will own some aspects of incident resolution and root cause analysis.

Contribute to the production, review and maintenance of team documentation as well as taking responsibility for specific compliance activities including audit, DR and patch management, whilst providing technical support and guidance to business areas and other technical teams

Skills/Experience

Essential

High level of technical experience in the following (ideally encompassing other, related areas of IT to help with cross-team initiatives):

E-Business suite (Installation, upgrade, configuration, patching, cloning, AD administration, forms server, report server, Apache, Jserv, XML Gateway, SYSADMIN, Diagnostics); Oracle BI (installation, administration, configuration, Discoverer Desktop); Data Masker; Config snapshot; Quest STAT; Korn shell scripting; PERL.

Demonstrate a systematic, disciplined and analytical approach to problem solving.

Ability to quickly understand complex technical issues across multiple disciplines and excellent personal effectiveness will prove essential.

Permanent position

