Senior Package Equipment Engineer

About the Role:

* Preparation of data sheets for vendor packages (including process packages, water treatment plant, fired heaters , flares and boilers)* Preparation of enquiry requisitions for Long Lead Items* Review and evaluation of equipment suppliers' bids for Long Lead Items and preparation of bid evaluation reports* Preparation of budget enquiries to support estimate* Provision of support and advice on Package equipment matters

* Extensive experience, primarily in a contracting environment, working with vendor packages on FEED and EPC projects for the oil and gas, refinery and petrochemical industries* Flexible attitude, with good written and verbal communication skills* Familiarity with relevant API and ASME codes and standards* Computer literate within Microsoft Office

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.