Senior PDMS Designer (Electrical)

Fircroft
Malaysia,Far East
Contract
Designer Jobs
636735
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 3:00am
About the Role:

The Role:
Our client is looking to hire 3x Senior PDMS Designer (Electrical).

Candidate should have about 7-12 years relevant experience. FPSO project experience is desirable.

This will be a contract position for the duration of 3 months. Based in Kuala Lumpur.

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Fircroft Tanjung Sdn Bhd (Co. Reg. No: 1103286-X)