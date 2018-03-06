About the Role:

The Role:

Our client is looking to hire 3x Senior PDMS Designer (Electrical).



Candidate should have about 7-12 years relevant experience. FPSO project experience is desirable.



This will be a contract position for the duration of 3 months. Based in Kuala Lumpur.



