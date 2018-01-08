About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Pipeline Engineer & Technical Authority, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provision of first line technical and project related tasks with a focus on realising asset specific HSE, integrity, cost and availability performance targets.

Contribute specialist discipline engineering input to optimise business opportunities through the correct application and specification of discipline design requirements and implementation of associated best practices.

Network within discipline locally and globally to ensure lateral learning and the application of best practice to projects.

Advise on matters of specification, design, selection, procurement, application and maintenance and identify/recognise potential hazards in own discipline and propose/implement solutions to eliminate/minimise.

Stay abreast of new technology in area of specialism and identify opportunities for advancement and deployment of key technology in projects.

Provide input to the maintenance and development of technical standards as required.



Qualifications & Skills

Masters degree in technical discipline.

Professional/Chartered engineering qualification.

A demonstrable commitment to HSE and Quality.

Project delivery experience including background in various aspects of EP project execution - design, procurement, fabrication, installation, commissioning and start-up.

Experience of subsea pipeline and equipment installation.

Experience of contract management processes (e.g. studies, detailed design, construction, installation and/or procurement contracts)

Highly developed team player qualities.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work with customers and other team members



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917653









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.