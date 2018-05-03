Company
Ably Resources
Location
London,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
641399
Posted on
Thursday, May 3, 2018 - 8:14am
About the Role:Our client is a specialist engineering organization providing solutions in the area of mooring systems. For their team in London, we are recruiting a Senior Piping Engineer.
This will be a permanent position.
Brief scope:
Lead the project piping team
Produce projects documents (PIDs/PFDs/Line sizing report/Pipe stress report/etc.)
Perform basic process calculations (line sizing etc.)
Familiarity with major classification society rules (DnV, ABS, LR, BV)
Review project vendors, deliverables and site attendance
Support bidding technical and commercial work
Desirables Previous Experience:
Turret mooring systems and FPSO
Shipyard commissioning work experience
Proficient with the followings software: Ceasar II, Plant 3D
For further information and to apply, please contact: Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com
Apply