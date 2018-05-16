Senior Piping & Layout Designer

About the Role:

The Senior Piping and Layout Designer is responsible for producing high quality deliverables in line with the project requirements. Responsibilities and tasks include, but are not limited to



To assist the Lead or Principal engineer along with the Lead and Principal designers in meeting project requirements and performing all technical duties in a highly competent and efficient manne



Execute technical duties in a competent and professional manner and in accordance with company procedure



Ensure work is completed on Schedule and within budge



Review and check the work of other



Familiar with the aspects of Pipe Stress Analysis, Familiar with the aspects of Pipe Supports



Carry out single discipline checks and review



Working knowledge and experience of design software such as PDMS, Navisworks and Autoca



Ensure the compliance of the design with Aker Solutions procedures and all relevant statutory regulations, codes and standard



Carry out onshore or offshore site surveys, as required, during the initial work scope definition or the development of the design

Educated to HNC/HND level in engineering disciplin



Appreciation of relevant industry codes and standard



Conversant with appropriate technical software: Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDMS (Design, Draft, Review), PDMS MDS and AutoCA



Current Offshore Survival Certificate essentia



Current Offshore Medical Certificate essentia



Relevant professional experienc



Effective written and verbal communication skill



Good team working skill



Pro-active attitude

Aker Solutions’ Piping and Layouts department based in Aberdeen is responsible for delivering high quality safe designs, being customer focused, ensuring our client base receive what they want at the right price the first time. The team consists of piping engineers and designers of various grades. We are now looking for an experienced Senior Piping and Layout Designer who can strengthen our team.Responsibilities and Tasks:Qualifications / Personal Attributes:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.