My client based in London is actively looking for a Senior Planner on a 6 month contract basis to look after a major rail infrastructure project. A Senior Planner is needed to lead a planning division of a tier one main contractor. The ideal candidate will have experience within the rail sector as well as experience working as a Planner for a number of tier 1 contractors. My client will be looking to resource the role ASAP with that being said the ideal candidate, should be immediately available or on at least a weeks notice.

Key Requirements



* At least 10 years working as Planner with the rail industry

* Comfortable using Primavera

* Some experience of managing other planners

* Fantastic communication skills both speaking and listening

* Client facing and articulate

Duration: 6 Months

Location: London

Rate: Negotiable

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your CV and I will be in touch.

Looking to interview next week.

